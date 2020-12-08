GLASSBORO >> Acenda Integrated Health has announced the retirement of long-time Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kathy Wingate, CPA.
Wingate became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in 1988. In 1994, she left her position as Sr. Accountant in a CPA firm to join Robins’ Nest (now Acenda) as a part-time budget analyst, which quickly became a full-time position. She was then promoted to finance director and then to Treasurer and CFO. Over the past 27 years, her department has grown from two staff members to 24.
"These past 27 years, first with Robin’s Nest and then with Acenda have been remarkable,” said Wingate. “I have watched our organization grow tremendously over the years and that has been so rewarding for me. I am so grateful for my wonderful team that supported me and for all of my colleagues in the organization who make Acenda a truly wonderful place to work. The organization’s dedication to the community is unmatched.”
Dr. Anthony DiFabio, President & CEO, Acenda, stated, “Kathy has been such an integral part of our leadership for so many years and has played a pivotal role in the growth of organization,” said . “We wish her and her family the best as she moves into the next phase of her life.”
In echoing Dr. DiFabio’s sentiments, Jeremy Wampler, CPA, Acenda’s Senior Vice President for Finance, who will be moving into Wingate’s role, expressed his gratitude towards Wingate.
“I have worked alongside Kathy and have learned so much from her. Not only is she a skilled accountant, but her dedication to Acenda and unmatched work ethic, are outstanding. I can’t thank her enough for her guidance and support and look forward to my new role.”
Wingate is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the NJAMHAA Chief Financial Officers Group, and the First Presbyterian Church of Clayton. She and her husband, Lee Braddock, were foster parents to five children between 1998 and 2006, and were recognized as “Treatment Home Family of the Year” by the NJ Association of Children’s Residential Facilities in 2003. Kathy was also named as a “Top CFO” in 2014 by South Jersey Biz.
Acenda Integrated Health is a nonprofit organization dedicated to industry-leading prevention, treatment and wellness services compassionately delivered to ensure that every individual, family and community achieves their greatest potential. Acenda is at the forefront of community-based services, providing over 100 health and social service programs at more than 60 locations throughout a 13-county region in New Jersey. For more information, visit acendahealth.org.