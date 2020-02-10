On Feb. 8, the Evesham Police Department received an anonymous tip that Charles Torrence was staying in various homeless shelters in Philadelphia.
Torrence, 50, of Marlton was wanted for failing to appear on numerous charges after he was indicted for having sex with an underage girl
Evesham detectives immediately responded to Philadelphia and staked out numerous homeless shelters and eventually observed the fugitive attempting to enter a shelter on Spruce Street. He was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Philadelphia Police Department to begin the process of being extradited back to New Jersey.
As always, the Evesham Police Department strongly encourages residents to report criminal behavior and any and all suspicious activity. This strong commitment between our department and our community led to the successful apprehension of a person wanted on serious criminal charges.
Please always immediately report all suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.