The Woman's Club of Medford wanted to brighten up Main Street during these trying times by hanging a floral basket on every lamp post along Main Street. Local businesses donated to sponsor each basket. Photos by David Borrelli for The Central Record
IN MEDFORD
Brightening up Main Street
Brightening up Main Street
