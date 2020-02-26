The Cherokee High School Chiefs United went undefeated in capturing the Unified Sports basketball tournament Feb. 20. Team members pictured are front row, from left, Alyssa Agnes, Gabe Holland, Christopher Seng, Cassie Millaway and Abdiel Bartolomei. In the back row are Joey Ori, coach Kate Maloney, Savannah Kucker, Riley Fitzpatrick, Chris Meder, Nick Ori, Mike Fitzpatrick, Dave Farnan, Gary Gilmore and coach Krystal Boland.