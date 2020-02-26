HAMILTON >> The Cherokee High School Chiefs United went undefeated in capturing the Unified Sports basketball tournament Feb. 20 at Hamilton West High School here.
Cherokee High School is the first school in the Lenape Regional High School District, as well as the Olympic Conference, to form a Unified team. Currently, basketball is the only Unified sports program offered at Cherokee, but the school is hoping to include track, bowling and soccer in future years.
Unified Sports is a Special Olympics’ program that joins athletes with and without disabilities to achieve unity on one team. Unified Sports is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. Athletes train and play together to form friendships and to promote acceptance of individual differences.