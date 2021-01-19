HADDONFIELD >> Operation Warm Up South Jersey set a goal of distributing 3,200 free new winter coats to children in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Thanks in part to a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) COVID-19 Response Fund, along with other funding partners, children in need will be able to stay warm during the cold winter months. The coat giveaway was organized by the national non-profit Operation Warm, in conjunction with the Fulfill New Jersey food bank and Better Education for Kids, Inc. The coats and family meal kits were distributed via socially-distant drive-thru events during the month of November.
The South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund was launched in March. It is currently the only private campaign focused solely on the eight-county Southern New Jersey region. It was established to provide flexible grant dollars to nonprofits helping South Jersey neighbors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, $693,500 has been awarded from the Response Fund to 99 organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem Counties.
“During an extraordinary crisis like the one we are facing, it is critical that communities unite, nonprofits develop creative partnerships, and neighbors care for each other,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “For more than two decades, Operation Warm has been providing warmth, confidence, and hope to children in need through the gift of a new winter coat made just for them. We are proud to join with six other philanthropic organizations that have come together to help children in South Jersey during these difficult times.”
“The health effects of extreme cold are life-threatening,” said Operation Warm VP of Development and Partnerships, Heather Connolly. “As a result of the Pandemic, the need for coats this winter is greater than ever before. Families are struggling, and many are having difficulty paying their utility bills because they have lost their jobs. It is truly heartwarming to see such a diverse group of charitable organizations, all with different interests, come together for such a worthwhile cause. Our thanks to the Community Foundation of South Jersey and all of the other funding partners who came together on this project.”
“Since the COVID-19 Response Fund was established, the outpouring of support from donors has been wonderful,” said Wanda Hardy, Chairperson of the Foundation’s Community Leadership and Engagement Committee. “Your generosity has made it possible for us to help frontline nonprofit organizations sustain services that provide our neighbors with essentials like food assistance, academic and social enrichment activities, Personal Protective Equipment, housing assistance, mental health services, personal hygiene assistance, transportation assistance, and so much more.”
The needs of local nonprofit organizations remain significant during this ongoing public health and economic crisis. For more information on how individuals or organizations can make a donation, funding priorities, and how to apply for a grant, please visit southjerseyresponsefund.org.