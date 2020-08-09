HADDONFIELD >> The Community Medical Center Foundation’s (CMCF) mission is to support the programs and services provided by Community Medical Center in Toms River. Using a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ), CMCF is helping the hospital offset the increased need for personal protective equipment (PPE), structural changes to combat the virus, and supplies.
For more than 55 years, Community Medical Center has been a trusted acute-care hospital offering state-of-the-art health and wellness services dedicated to the health and well-being of the Ocean County community.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Medical Center has invested heavily in PPE, equipment rentals such as ventilators and tents, prescription drugs, maintenance, repairs, and the creation of negative pressure rooms for COVID-19 positive patients.
“Every contribution, regardless of size, will help during this time of need as we confront the effects of the global pandemic,” said CMCF Vice President Jennifer Shufran. “Ensuring the safe treatment of COVID-19 patients is quite expensive. Health centers throughout our region are facing financial challenges, so we are grateful to CFSJ for this vital grant. It will help save lives.”
“The hospital workers on the frontline fighting this virus need our support, and we are glad to be able to do our part to help these workers and keep them safe,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “The work Community Medical Center is doing to save lives and protect the community is admirable.”
The Community Medical Center has tested over 9,000 individuals in addition to an initiative to test all long-term care facilities in the area. Community Medical Center has been able to discharge more than 550 COVID-19 patients who beat the virus and were healthy enough to go home.
The Community Foundation of South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund continues to respond to local nonprofits that need support to serve communities impacted by the pandemic. To date, the Fund has received more than $1 million in donations but more is needed. If you would like to support the only such Fund where donations stay in our South Jersey region, visit www.southjerseyresponsefund.org.