MOUNT LAUREL >> “Drive FORE! A Good Cause,” the Samaritan annual golf tournament, presented by The Richardson Family Dealerships, will take place on Monday, Oct. 5 with all social distancing guidelines in place to protect everyone’s health and safety.
The 18-hole, scramble-format tournament, held at Little Mill Country Club in Marlton, will have a shotgun start at 11:15 a.m. Registration opens at 10 a.m. An outside awards reception and dinner will follow at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Samaritan’s golf tournament has two important goals: to raise funds and awareness. Proceeds support Samaritan’s direct care in the South Jersey community that enhances the lives of those coping with issues of aging, serious illness, or grief, and those who care about them.
“This year’s golf tournament is special because it takes place in the year of our 40th anniversary. For four decades, we’ve been serving the South Jersey community. Today, we’re helping more people in more ways through an expanded family of services,” says Mary Ann Boccolini, president/CEO of Samaritan. “As a not-for-profit being supported by generous donors such as those at our golf tournament means that we can offer essential, life-enhancing services that are either under- or un-reimbursed by insurance.”
New this year is the Lexus Champions for Charity, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play at Pebble Beach, every golfer’s dream. This special contest is sponsored by Challenge Sponsor, Mancine Optical, and is in addition to hole-in-one contests that offer a chance to win luxury automobiles and other prizes along with mulligans, 50/50 raffles, and various individual and foursome awards. An online auction allows golfers at the tournament, as well as those who are not able to attend, to bid on a variety of noteworthy items.
The price to participate is $295 per golfer, and includes box lunch, golf shirt, greens fees and cart, refreshments on the golf course, awards dinner reception, and player gift package.
Samaritan welcomes volunteers who would like to help at the event. To volunteer for the tournament, kindly contact Christine Sweetman at (856) 552-3242.
Sponsorship opportunities are available through September 14 – for sponsorship or ticket information, contact Julie Weitzman at (856) 552-3239 or jweitzman@SamaritanNJ.org.
For tournament registration and/or online auction registration and bidding, visit www.SamaritanNJ.org/golf.
Samaritan is a not-for-profit, independent organization locally founded in Moorestown, New Jersey in 1980. Samaritan is the regional leader for hospice care, palliative (comfort) medicine, at-home primary care, grief support and counseling, advanced illness care, education and advocacy. Samaritan serves people in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties who are coping with the stresses of aging, serious illness or grief in their homes, assisted-living or nursing home communities and through two inpatient hospice centers: The Samaritan Center at Mount Holly and Voorhees. Two thrift shops, in Westmont and Pitman, support Samaritan services and programs. Samaritan is accredited by The Joint Commission; a member of the National Partnership for Hospice Innovation; and is a four-star hospice in the national We Honor Veterans program. For more information, visit www.SamaritanNJ.org.