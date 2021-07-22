VOORHEES >> The Animal Welfare Association (AWA) will host its first miniature golfing fund-raising event “Putt for Pets”. With Covid-19 restrictions lifting throughout the state, AWA is confident this outdoor event will be an excellent way for the shelter to ease back into hosting in-person events. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Pleasant Valley Mini-Golf Course in Voorhees.
“This is our first, of hopefully many, golf-themed fund-raisers, and the pioneer for getting back to in-person off-site events! We are hoping to host many new and recurring events in 2022, not only off-site, but at our new 15,000 square-foot shelter, opening at the end of 2021,” says Jeana Hoffman, AWA’s Event Planner. “The past year and a half has been incredibly challenging, with the AWA having to dramatically adjust their daily operations, not only because of the pandemic and following local and state guidelines, but also because the current AWA shelter starting its construction.”
AWA’s Putt for Pets is sponsored by Hale Trailer, with several other AWA Partners. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Tickets are available for purchase online or in person the day of the event. Tickets are $10 and will include one round of miniature golf, one medium water-ice, goody bag, photo ops, and more . Golfers can choose from one of three afternoon or evening time-slots: 2 to 4 p.m.; 4 to 6 p.m.; or 6 to 9 p.m. Various AWA themed fun will also be available at the event.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit www.awanj.org and the Pleasant Valley Miniature Golf Club, visit www.pvminigolf.com.