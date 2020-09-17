YARDVILLE >> The Boheme Opera NJ Guild will present “An Outdoor Return to Boheme – Strings Style” at Diamond’s Restaurant, now located at 69 Route 156 from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25 here.
“An Outdoor Return to Boheme – Strings Style” celebrates the return of live entertainment outdoors under a beautifully lit white tent arranged with social distancing and enjoyment in mind. A string trio featuring members of the Boheme Opera NJ Orchestra - Violinists Eugenia Goldman and Phillip Pugh, and cellist Elina Lang - will perform Classical, Opera, Broadway, and Pop music. Guests will also enjoy authentic Italian light fare by Diamond’s award-winning staff. Coffee, tea and soft drinks will be provided. Guests are welcome to BYOB. Masks are required when not eating.
The cost of the event is $55 per person. All are welcome, but seating is limited. Reservations and advanced payment are required by October 18th. Please include the name of each guest. Mail checks payable to: Boheme Opera NJ Guild, P. O. Box 9165, Trenton, NJ 08650. Currently, we can only accept payment in advance and via checks, which enables contactless payment and avoids credit card charges.
The Boheme Opera NJ Guild is a nonprofit (501c3) organization that provides support for Boheme Opera NJ – now in its 32nd season - through dynamic social, educational and outreach events. During its inaugural year, the Guild hosted its first fundraising event at Hopewell Valley Vineyards and was pleased to make a contribution that helped Boheme Opera NJ bring “Amahl and the Night Visitors” into the Trenton community last December.
This event and Guild Membership are open to all. The Boheme Opera NJ Guild welcomes new members and new ideas. Membership offers special opportunities and unique collaborations that introduce members to amazing artists and professionals, while helping to support Boheme Opera NJ and promote the future of opera in New Jersey and surrounding regions.
For more information, contact BONJGUILD@gmail.com or P.O. Box 9165, Trenton, NJ 08650 or call Joan Hoagland at 609-208-2171.