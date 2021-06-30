EASTAMPTON >> Artists and art enthusiasts can look forward to this summer and the return of the Burlington County Senior Art Show.
Organized by the Burlington County Office on Aging, the Burlington County Department of Human Services and the Burlington County Division of Parks, the annual event showcases the creations of artists 60 and older who reside in the county.
The art show will run from July 11 through Aug. 29 at the Worker’s House Gallery at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton.
“Burlington County is known for its natural scenery and history, and we have one of New Jersey’s most vibrant and diverse arts scenes, so this show is a way for us to exhibit many of the talented artists who call our County home,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “Whether you’re a seasoned or professional painter, sculpture, or photographer or someone who is new to the arts, we will display your creations in our beautiful gallery at Historic Smithville.”
All Burlington County residents 60 and older are eligible to submit works in a variety of categories, including acrylic painting, drawing, mixed media, oil paintings, pastel, print, photography, sculpture, craft and watercolor. All submitted work will be exhibited, but submissions from professional artists will be judged separately from non-professionals.
First-place winners from each category will be accepted to the New Jersey Senior Art Show held each fall in Mercer County.
This is the sixth year the County has organized a Senior Art Show. Last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic but featured more than 30 submissions. This year the organizers are expecting even more participants.
Artists interested in submitting works for this year’s show are asked to submit a registration form by July 5 and submit it to 2021 Senior Art Show, PO Box 6000, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly, NJ 08060. The form is located at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/434/Aging .
All submissions must be brought to the Worker’s House Gallery at Historic Smithville Park, 803 Smithville Road, Eastampton, between 1 and 4 p.m. on July 6.
For more information, call the County Office on Aging at 609-265-5784.