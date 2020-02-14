CINNAMINSON >> The Cinnaminson Middle School Pirate Players will present the musical “Into the Woods Jr.” on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., Feb. 29 at 8 p.m., March 1 at 2 p.m., March 6 at 8 p.m., and March 7 at 2 and 8 p.m.
All shows will be at the Cinnaminson Middle School Auditorium, 312 North Forklanding Road in Cinnaminson. Tickets are $5 for students, $8 for adults, and free for senior citizens. Tickets are only available at the door.
The Drama Club has a special offer for their performance on Feb. 29. In lieu of buying a ticket, guests may bring in non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Palmyra.
Since the school is a part of the community, it is crucial to teach these students about the importance of giving back, and the joy of live theater. The show is double-casted and includes 70-plus students between the two casts and crew.
“Into the Woods Jr” features all of your favorite fairy tale characters such as Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Little Red Riding Hood, who are all intertwined in a tale centered around a Baker and his wife who have been cursed by a Witch.
This junior production of this Tony Award winning musical is perfect for all ages as it is only about an hour in length, and showcases classic characters that everyone will adore.