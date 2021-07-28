MEDFORD >> St. Mary of the Lakes Knights of Columbus Council 6520 will host its inaugural charity cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 21 at St Mary of the Lakes School here. Net proceeds benefit the Christian Caring Center in Browns Mills.
Tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals to help the Christian Caring Centers to continue to provide critical services like food, clothing, and shelter. Council 6520 invites local business owners and men, women, and children to support this vital organization that treats every man, woman, and child with respect, dignity, and kindness. Nonprofits face a threefold challenge: costs have increased, needs are up, and fundraising opportunities have been hampered.
Registration for the cornhole tournament is $75 per team and includes lunch, beverages, and snacks during the day. The tournament is a bracket format with a maximum of 64 teams of two players each. Awards, 50/50 raffle, and multiple raffles offer opportunities to win great prizes.
For questions about sponsorships or registration, contact Jim Gibson at jimg96@comcast.net. Council 6520 is also accepting sponsorships and donations online at www.medfordknights.org/cornhole.
The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. Dedicated to the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism, the Knights provide members and their families with volunteer opportunities for service to people of all backgrounds. In 2020, the order gave over $185 million directly to charity; part of the $15 billion given to charity over the past 10 years. Members also performed over 75 million man-hours of voluntary service (a $2 billon value).
The Christian Caring Center is a non–denomination non-profit providing assistance for the less fortunate in Burlington County with food, clothing, and shelter.