During this unfortunate time when we can’t come together to sing and share music with audiences, Voices Chorale NJ (VCNJ) members and other members of the singing community have the opportunity to “sharpen the saw” with a fall program of online education.
VCNJ invites singers who would like to participate to take this opportunity to hone musical and singing skills through a popular online meeting application on Monday nights from 7:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 14.
The series of classes will be curated by Dr. David A. McConnell, the artistic director of VCNJ. In addition, Dr. McConnell will invite guest artists and educators to join some sessions.
Topics will include vocal development, ear training, sight singing, study of choral literature, and more. Participants can look forward to valuable and enjoyable training for skilled amateur choral singers.
All members of the singing community are welcome to participate. The cost for the program is $115. Interested singers should email info@voiceschoralenj.org to receive additional instructions.
Voices Chorale NJ is looking forward to welcoming all singers to join in online while we wait for the pandemic to calm down and allow us to gather in person. By using our time productively, we can all come back to our singing groups with new skills and enthusiasm. We wish all good health and good singing.
Voices Chorale NJ is an auditioned chorus with members from throughout central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Under the direction of Dr. David A. McConnell, who took over in August of 2018, Voices Chorale NJ performed concerts in December 2018, May 2019 and December 2019. Voices was founded by Dr. Lyn Ransom in 1987.
Voices Chorale NJ carries that legacy forward with its mission to inspire audiences with outstanding music, provide performance opportunities for skilled singers, and to provide musical education opportunities for youth and adults. For more information, visit www.voiceschoralenj.org.