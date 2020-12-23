Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.