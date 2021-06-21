The Medford Arts Center will host an Independence Celebration Concert at the Gazebo at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 2. The rain date is July 3.
Lawn chairs are welcome.
The event will feature a variety of musical groups and genres, including Imbroglio Rock Group, Riverline Barbershop Quartet, Danielle Boyd and Matty Boyd (with a tribute to Broadway) and Atlantic Brass Band.
The event is made possible through a grant from the Medford Celebrates Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises funds from local sponsors for promoting Medford community events.