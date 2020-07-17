As the novel coronavirus pandemic remains at-large and gathering regulations remain in effect, one New Jersey hotel started thinking outside the box.
The 330-room Hyatt Regency Princeton has a unique atrium design with 80 atrium rooms and 40 with private balconies.
“With hotel occupancies being at an all-time low, I began to think of creative ways to attract guests to our hotel,” said Scott Figatner, Regional Asset Manager with AVR Realty Company, “at the same time, I thought of all the spectacular musicians we lost to COVID-19, the musicians struggling to find gigs and all those people who miss just having a night out.”
The first concert will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Atrium Rooms with private balconies can be reserved on the hotel website or over the phone and come with overnight accommodations and two cocktails. These rooms cost $139 for one overnight stay.
Based on gathering guidelines on the date of the concert, social-distancing seats will be available by reservation in our atrium (Water's Edge), dinner-theater style, with a cover charge of $25 per person. Food and drink will be available and, if permitted, the event will serve as a soft-opening of the hotel’s newly renovated and freshly concepted restaurant, which features a 25-ft steel bar structure with raindrop lighting.
“I am looking forward to seeing reactions to our new bar and restaurant. This renovation is big news for Princeton and the greater area. The investment we are making in the hotel at a time like this may seem outrageous to some, but to our CEO and owner Allan Rose, who has been through every recession since the Great Depression, this is necessary to stay competitive and maintain our high standards for Food and Beverage."
“Allan Rose has always been a proponent of live music in hotels,” Figatner said. He owned The Coachman Inn in Cranford, New Jersey where his nightclub would feature groups such as Fankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Spinners, The Coasters, The Platters Lloyd Price and many other great musical acts. This concert would never happen without his love of music,” Figatner said.
The Hyatt Regency Princeton already has a reputation for entertainment with their comedy club and partnership with Catch a Rising Star. They hope the concert series will only further position the hotel as an important hub for the community.
The concert, “A Night of Jazz” A Tribute to Dave Brubeck with Eric Mintel Quartet will be one of the first indoor concerts to take place in New Jersey. Eric Mintel Quartet has played two performances at the White House by invitation of President Bill Clinton in 1998 and Barack Obama in 2011, a performance at the United Nations and various at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. where he opened for Dave Brubeck himself. Accomplished musicians Nelson Hill (sax/flute), Jack Hegyi (bass) and Dave Mohn (drums) comprise the quartet.
Mentored by Dave Brubeck, Eric received the following compliment, “As long as the music attracts dedicated young musicians like Eric Mintel, jazz will continue to thrive and progress as a voice of freedom!”
Now, more than ever, jazz musicians need help and support in order to thrive during and post COVID-19. With any difficult time, as jazz musicians and The Hyatt Regency Princeton know, the key is to improvise.