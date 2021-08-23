MEDFORD >> The Medford Arts Center is celebrating its women artists and promoting aging creatively for women in its new Pro-Age events this fall. The Center, at 8 North Main Street here, will host a three-part series promoting the belief that every age brings opportunity for artistic growth and expression, and that women over 50 are redefining life and work.
All women are encouraged to explore their inner beauty through style, creativity and journaling. A fashion show and style program will kick-off the series on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m., at a cost of $15, which will provide a $10 coupon to guests for the gift boutique.
The fashion show will include jewelry and wearable art made by Medford Arts Center women artists, and will be moderated by Miriam Butler, who owned and operated three women's clothes stores for 30 years, and has served as a motivational speaker on women's issues all over the world. She is also a photographer and a writer and has published many articles in the Jewish Journal and other papers.
Featured jewlery artists include Susan Barnes of Medford; Maureen Ferrito of Whiting; Michelle McCarty of Shamong; and Bluma Smith of Medford Lakes. Custom designed scarves, purses and other accessories made by Georgann Freeman of Medford Lakes and Sherry McGrath of Browns Mills will also be highlighted. These talented artists will be on hand to discuss their style and techniques with interested guests. To learn more about the artists and to see their work go to the online store at www.medfordartsboutique.com.
To reserve your place and to purchase tickets go to: www.medfordarts.com. Seating is limited. Masks are required while in the building.
The Medford Arts Center, a non-profit community organization provides year-round exhibitions and classes and workshops from painting to photography for people of all ages and abilities. The center also hosts monthly Medford ArtWalks, poetry gatherings, and free classes for veterans.
The Medford Arts Center is open Friday - Sunday from 1-5 p.m. for regular gallery and gift shop hours. For more information go to MedfordArts.com or call 609-654-6033. The gallery will be closed to the public during this event.