MOUNT HOLLY >> Rich DiFolco, Special Events Coordinator for Mount Holly has announced that Mount Holly Township will be hosting their annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3 sponsored by Lucas Automotive Group, PSE&G and Comcast, from 6 to 10 p.m., rain or shine.
The celebration will be held in Ironworks Park, located at 157 Wollner Drive here. This event is open to the public – admission and shows are all free of charge, and food and drink are available for purchase onsite.
“This year has been one of the most challenging in our town’s and nation’s history, but we are happy to begin the process of returning to normalcy as we join together in celebration of our nation’s independence,” said Mount Holly Mayor Jason Jones.
This year’s celebration will feature a variety of fun, family-friendly, free activities that run the spectrum from free water ice and balloon animals for kids to events for families of all ages and much more. Additionally, the event will boast more than 35 different food vendors from around the region, offering delicious culinary options from around the world sure to satisfy everyone’s palate. The celebration will also feature live music from some of the area’s hottest local bands, including The Esteem Allstars and Who Knows, along with some special demonstrations and surprises starting at 5 p.m.
The celebration of our Nation’s Independence will conclude with a spectacular themed fireworks salute to our country’s founders and military heroes, which is set to begin at sundown.
The South Jersey Celtic Society will be organizing a raffle to support the Mount Holly Recreation Program and all are encouraged to participate. Ample public parking is available in the township parking lots along Park Drive. Please note, onsite parking is strictly limited to handicap parking only.
WHAT: Mount Holly Township’s 2021 Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
WHEN: Saturday, July 3, 2021
6 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Ironworks Park
157 Wollner Drive, Mount Holly, NJ 08060
DETAILS: For more information, visit: http://www.mounthollycelebrations.org.