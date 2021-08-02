TRENTON >> "Preserving the Pinelands: Albert Horner's Portraits of a National Treasure” is again on view at the New Jersey State Museum, which recently reopened after closing during the pandemic. The exhibit features 36 of Horner's luminous fine-art images and artifacts from the museum's collections that tell stories of the land, animals, people and industries that make the Pinelands National Reserve a state and national treasure. It will run until the end of 2021.
Horner’s images capture the quiet beauty and intimate landscapes of New Jersey’s Pinelands. A self-taught photographer from Medford Lakes, Horner brings curiosity, reverence and a practiced eye to his craft, recording the forests, cedar swamps, meandering waterways and native wildflowers that make the Pinelands unique.
Located at 205 West State Street. the museum is open 9 a.m. from 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit: https://nj.gov/state/museum/explore-exhibits.shtml.