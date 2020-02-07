GLASSBORO >> For 50 years, the Rowan Jazz Festival has combined a celebration of the genre’s music with the education of aspiring young musicians. As it commemorates this golden anniversary, the festival salutes the music of the samba and Rowan’s new head of percussion at its closing night concert on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:15 p.m. in Pfleeger Concert Hall.
"Celebrating the Samba" shines the spotlight on guest artist Fabio Oliveira, Rowan's new Professor of Percussion, who will invest the evening with the traditional Brazilian rhythms of his homeland. The evening also includes the work of the university’s music students in the Rowan Jazz Band and Voces vocal ensemble.
The program is dominated by tunes from such Brazilian composers as Jorge Aragão, Jacob do Bandolim, Jorge Ben Jor, Luis Bonfá, Guilherme de Brito, Nelson Cavaquinho, Antonio Candeia Filho, Dona Ivone Lara, and Renato Vasconcellos in arrangements by festival director Denis DiBlasio and fellow faculty member Ed Vezinho.
Born in the capital city of Brasilia, Oliveira moved to the United States with his family when he was two years old. He eventually studied at universities in both countries after which a position at Universidade Federal de Goiás took him back to Brazil. During that time, he built the percussion and drum-set program at the university while establishing a community of percussionists living and creating work in the heart of Brazil. He also served as a percussion judge and consultant to the Samba Carnival Parades in São Paulo. He joined the Rowan faculty at the start of the 2019-2020 academic year.
The concert concludes a three-day education-based, non-competitive festival (February 112-14) that welcomes middle school and high school bands from Gloucester, Camden, Atlantic, and Burlington counties, as well as northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Each day more than a dozen bands experience adjudication sessions and clinics aimed at improving their skills, while also getting the chance to perform for the professional teaching artists on staff.
Pfleeger Concert Hall is located in Wilson Hall on the campus of Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ. A pre-concert talk by Denis DiBlasio at 7:15 p.m. precedes the 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $15 (general admission), $10 (seniors/faculty/staff/alumni/military/non-Rowan students), and free for Rowan students with valid ID. Purchase tickets online at rowan.tix.com. For more information email performingarts@rowan.edu or call 856-256-4545.