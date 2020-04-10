GLASSBORO >> The College of Performing Arts is launching a two-part series of live-streamed and pre-recorded content available on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, kicking off on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. with a solo living room recital by violinist Lenuta Ciulei Atanasiu on Facebook Live.
Over the next several weeks, the series will feature a variety of home concerts by faculty members and alumni via Facebook Live, as well as a new #storyandasong campaign, featuring pre-recorded clips of past performances, accompanied by brand new commentary by the artist.
“Our hope is for new digital audiences to get to know the Performing Arts at Rowan through this new series, and for returning audiences to find comfort, inspiration, or simply entertainment during this time of quarantine and uncertainty,” shares Director of Community Engagement and Presenting, Debbie Shapiro.
Atanasiu, Artist-in-Residence in the Department of Music, pays tribute to the world's musicians struggling with the effects of the pandemic in a showcase of contemporary compositions by Rowan's own Denis DiBlasio, as well as Beatriz Bilbao, Alberto Capriolo, Philip Maneval, and Mark Volkert.
Going forward, confirmed live stream performances will feature jazz guitarist Brian Betz, the duo of Dawn and Jeff Hiatt with a program of original piano-driven pop music, and vibraphonist Behn Gillece, with more to be announced soon.
Each concert will be promoted and streamed publicly for free via the College of Performing Arts Facebook page, ww.facebook.com/PerformingArtsatRowan.
For more information, email performingarts@rowan.edu.
Made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.