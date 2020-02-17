MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School will present “The Little Mermaid” musical the last two weekends in February.
“The Little Mermaid” is a story of a mermaid, Ariel, who falls in love with a human prince. Longing to live in “the world above”, Ariel trades her beautiful singing voice for legs with help from the Sea Witch, Ursula. Join the cast for an adventure under the sea where “life is the bubbles and we got no troubles”.
According to Shawnee musical director Gina Kehl, “between the cast, stage crew, technical crew and orchestra,” there are about 200 students involved”.
The cast has been preparing for this six-show musical for quite some time.
“The musical auditions are held in November, some time before Thanksgiving,” said Kehl, whose first Shawnee production was "Thoroughly Modern Millie" in 2010. “We begin rehearsals immediately following the auditions and have worked tirelessly for about three months.
Shawnee will be doing “The Little Mermaid” musical for the first time, beginning with opening night on Friday, Feb. 21.
“The ‘fairy tale’ show as I like to call it is not an easy task,” said Kehl, who will be directing her 10th musical production at Shawnee. “These types of shows are very elaborate in terms of costumes, sets, music, and special effects. The biggest challenge, as the director, is trying to put on this full scale production, while also running rehearsals. It takes 100 percent commitment from all involved which can be tough to have in a high school setting. Putting the pieces of the puzzle together is challenging, yet rewarding.”
It takes an army to put on a production like this and Kehl certainly has a lot of help in that regard.
Assisting Kehl with the Little Mermaid production are: Rob Joubert, vocal/orchestral director; Darcy Roth, assistant director; Scott Harris, stage crew director; Mike Schoettler, technical director; Stefani Kirk, business director and Sue Shuitema, head of parent organization.
“Without these people this production would not be possible,” said Kehl. “We are the best of friends and work very well together. Like a well oiled machine. Without them I would be nothing.”
What can the audience expect from this musical?
“Prepare to be bedazzled by the colorful costumes, the sensational sets and the marvelous music,” said Kehl.
The cast of Shawnee’s “The Little Mermaid’ musical is as follows:
Ariel: junior Jamie Sheffer and sophomore Abigail Reihl; Prince Eric: sophomores Owen Reilly and Marius Pearson; Ursula: sophomores Emma Fitzpatrick and Morgan Zeidman; Sebastian: senior Samuel Morrell and sophomore Erin Sjostedt; Flounder: juniors Sadie Barrett and Victoria DiGennaro; King Triton: freshman Matthew Baker and sophomore Bryan McNaughton; Grimsby: sophomore Evan Taylor and senior Benjamin Bradfield; Scuttle: freshmen Nina Colella and Christopher MacConnach; Flotsam: juniors Jacob Smith and Cadie Loftus; Jetsam: freshman Julianna Colella and sophomore Shannon Creaney; Chef Louis: freshman Peter DeSilva and sophomore Connor Zeidman; Mersisters - Atina: sophomore Hunter LaPlante; Allana: junior Heidi Schuitema; Adella: sophomore Makayla Karsch; Aquata: sophomore Adele Guth; Arista: freshman Brynn Coffey; Andrina: senior Lauren Sjostedt.
If You Are Going:
“The Little Mermaid” Musical at Shawnee High School
Fridays, Feb. 21 and 28 at 7 p.m.
Saturdays, Feb. 22 and 29 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets: $13 for adults and $10 for children and students
Tickets during intermission at all shows. The box office opens one hour prior to show time for those who wish to purchase tickets at the door.