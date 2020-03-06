CHERRY HILL >> The South Jersey Pops, the area’s own non-profit orchestra, will continue its milestone 50th season of delighting local audiences as it presents “Now is the Time: The Music of Pops Present” on Sunday, March 15 at Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford.
Following in the season’s theme of looking at the Pops’ past, present and future, the first concert of 2020 will highlight music from Broadway, cinema and today’s pop culture that is relevant and influential right now.
South Jersey Pops’ musical director Robert Bradshaw of Audubon, founder of the Haddonfield School of Music, will conduct the 70-piece, all-volunteer orchestra. The ensemble will be joined onstage by guest guitarist/vocalist Charlie Hannagan of Wilmington, Del., vocalist Lauren Loo of Cherry Hill, and vocalist Sierra Johnson, as well as Bradshaw’s own sister, vocalist Jill Bradshaw of Haddonfield.
“The Pops will kick it into high gear with music that will be instantly recognizable to both adults and children, from some of the most enduring movies, shows and – in a bit of a departure from our usual canon, video games,” said Bradshaw. “It’s an eclectic mix of music.”
Song selections include music from Hamilton, A Star is Born, and Disney favorite Frozen, along with iconic numbers from Phantom of the Opera and Chicago. The hit video game Final Fantasy VII and Circa Survive’s rock ballad “I Felt Free” will also get the orchestral treatment. Circa Survive’s roots are in Doylestown, Pa.
“Now is the Time: The Music of Pops Present” begins at 3 p.m. March 15th; doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Admission is $15 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under are free. Burlington County Institute of Technology is located at 10 Hawkins Road, Medford, N.J. To order tickets, visit www.southjerseypops.org/events.
Founded in 1969, the South Jersey Pops is a 70-piece community orchestra based in Burlington County, New Jersey. Comprised of professional and volunteer instrumentalists, the orchestra brings stylistic musical entertainment to South Jersey. For more information on the South Jersey Pops, visit www.southjerseypops.org.