Though they haven’t been able to come together in person the past nine months, members of Voices Chorale NJ and other members of the singing community have enjoyed learning and camaraderie through an Online Singer Education Program.
Given the enthusiastic response, they are doing it again and hope you will join them. VCNJ invites singers to hone singing skills and choral knowledge virtually on ten Monday nights, 7:30 to 9 p.m., starting Jan. 25.
The series of classes by VCNJ’s Artistic Director Dr. David A. McConnell and guest educators will include vocal development, sight singing, study of choral literature and composers across the eras, and more. Participants can look forward to valuable and delightful training for skilled amateur choral singers. Additionally, they will be hosting two special music events, including a sing-along “coffeeshop” with well-known Irish singer “Uncle” Gerry Dignan and an evening of Renaissance music with Riverview Early Music.
Participants in the fall described the program as "a way to fight the feelings of being detached from the music world,” the teachers as "wonderfully upbeat and encouraging," providing "exercises that are designed to improve and enhance our singing voices." "All the speakers were excellent – not only knowledgeable but enthusiastic about what they presented to us."
All members of the singing community are welcome to participate. The cost for the ten-week educational program is $115. Attendance for performances will be $15 each, with a discount offered to VCNJ members. Interested singers should visit www.voiceschoralenj.org for additional information.