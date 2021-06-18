HADDON TOWNSHIP >> Celebrate the official start of summer at Haddon Township’s Summer Solstice Music Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 along Haddon Avenue between Strawbridge Avenue and Cooper Street here.
A Haddon Township favorite, the Summer Solstice Music Festival marks the official start of everyone’s favorite season. Live music, food trucks, strolling entertainment, a petting zoo, beer garden, a giant fun slide and much more will be featured at the event for the whole family to enjoy.
Live music and entertainment will be performed by bands; Hotlanta, Loose & Alright, Mark Stinger Band, and The Rockets.
“We are absolutely delighted to bring the Summer Solstice Music Festival back to Haddon Township,” said Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague. “This festival marks the beginning of a new season full of exciting events that are sure to impress visitors of all ages.”
The Haddon Township Summer Solstice Music Festival is free and open to the public.
For more information regarding Haddon Township’s Summer Solstice Music Festival, visit shophaddon.com/event/summer-solstice/.