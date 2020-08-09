South Jersey native Ty Simpkins (Insidious, Iron Man 3, Jurassic World) has been cast in the lead role, Eric Daniels, in the upcoming social horror film, "Where's Rose".
For the first time in his career, Simpkins will produce as well. The film will also star Anneliese Judge (Sweet Magnolias) in a supporting role.
The film centers on the Daniels, a white middle-class family. Eric (Ty Simpkins) is the college-bound, straight A’s, football team star who everyone in town looks up to. His little sister Rose is a playful girl with a big imagination who one day goes missing. Thankfully she is found fairly quickly. However, Eric seems to be the only one to suspect his sister is not who she says she is. He investigates and begins to unravel what kind of monster Rose has become.
From writer/director John Mathis, “With this film, we are able to tell an exciting, terrifying, and truly unique story while also exploring important, relevant social themes in regards to masculinity and privilege.”
Mathis continued: "Since I was a boy, I have had a deep love for genre movies. They allow the filmmaker to make frank and fascinating observations about society while still delivering the kind of thrills that only cinema can truly give. One night I had a dream that terrified me so bad I had to write it down and from there I started building this story around it and adding things I care personally about to build the core theme. With Where’s Rose I wanted to tell a story that feels real, yet magical and leave the audience not knowing where the real world ends and the fantastical begins. It’s personal to me as I wanted to tackle the false sense of masculinity in many young American men and the evil they can do when they wield that lie. Although it’s exploring a darker side of humanity, I also wanted to add in a feeling of hope to the film and explore the idea of what a ‘monster’ truly is."
Simpkins is producing the film, along with Justin Boswick, another Medford Lakes native, among others. Both have known each other for a long time.
“I’ve been close with Ty and his family since I was in first grade back at Nokomis Elementary School,” said Boswick. “After they moved to Los Angeles we remained in touch, they visited New Jersey a lot for vacations where we would hang out, and when I moved to Los Angeles in 2018 I connected with them first and they helped me get situated in the city. He’s a great friend and it’s been really cool watching Ty grow up, while staying so connected to where he’s from.”
Boswick’s love of film-making traces all the way back to high school.
“I started making films back at Shawnee High School through the Communications Technology courses taught by Brian Pistone. While at Shawnee I directed a documentary on Alzheimer’s called “The Word Search” which opened at the All-American High School Film Festival and won best film in the state at the NJ Teen Arts Festival. From there I went on to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) to pursue a degree in Directing and Screenwriting. After attending UNCSA for two years I left to pursue work in Los Angeles. Once there, I worked on "Birds of Prey," "Space Jam 2," “Malignant," (a new horror film by James Wan), and most recently “Dune." While in Los Angeles I also reconnected with UNCSA alum John Mathis who brought me on board his company helping him with music videos for rapper Luke Gawne, pop duo Mannequin Online, and Swedish singer Plasi. It was while working with John Mathis that he approached me with Where’s Rose to produce and I got in touch with Ty Simpkins about coming on board to the project.”
The film was set to be shot from Aug. 3 to 21 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, home of the crew’s alma mater, UNCSA.
As for the film’s budget, Boswick said:
“We’ve currently raised an undisclosed amount to make the film, but we’re in the process of raising some additional funds through the investment site WeFunder. With the ongoing pandemic and seeing the success of other films, we decided instead of going the typical crowd-funder route through donations, we wanted to offer equity to those who put money in through regulation crowd-funding so they can hopefully see a return once we sell the film. We’re a tight knit group of artists working to make the film and break into the industry and we hope that giving back to the community that’s helping us with our dreams is the least we can do. Our goal is to raise anywhere from $54,000 to $105,000 to allow us to get some better gear, add additional production value, and pay our highly qualified crew at a rate that’s deserving of their talent.”
"We are planning on having the film finished and ready to sell by the end of November 2020, so the goal is to release it in the Spring of 2021," Boswick added.
Film: Where’s Rose (release in Spring 2021)
Writer/Director: John Mathis
Producers: Pablo Bobadilla, Justin Boswick, Tyler Holender, Ty Simpkins, Jared Sprouse
Social Media: https://linktr.ee/WheresRoseFilm
Ty Simpkins is represented by CAA.
Anneliese Judge is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Marilyn's Agency.