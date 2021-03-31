MILLVILLE >> Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center reopens its gates to the public for a new season of creativity on Friday, April 2.
WheatonArts is committed to practicing the proper precautions and protocols to help keep our community, staff, and artists safe and protected as we continue to pull through this pandemic together. Therefore, the Center is operating on a reduced schedule with timed-ticketing, open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Easter Sunday).
Visitors can explore unique and thought-provoking exhibits in the Museum of American Glass and Folklife Center, experience the art of ceramic wheel-throwing, flamework, and glassblowing in the Artist Studios, walk the Nature Trail, and shop the Museum Stores. Virtual programming, such as the Wheaton Conversations artist series and the popular Family Art Workshop video tutorials, will continue throughout the year.
As 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of WheatonArts, a continued celebration of that milestone is on view in the Museum of American Glass with the People, Place, Process and the 50th Anniversary Visiting Artists exhibits, highlighting the evolution of WheatonArts as a creative sanctuary for artists and as a staple in the world of glassmaking. The Down Jersey Folklife Center exhibit, Themes Across Cultures, explores commonly shared topics among various South Jersey cultures, interpreted through objects, archives, and educational programs among the themes of “Becoming Someone Else,” “Learning from a Master,” and “Behind the Story.”
WheatonArts welcomes visitors to look deep into the creative process and interact with artists in the Artist Studios. In the Glass Studio, artists demonstrate how molten hot glass is skillfully blown and sculpted into works of art, with narrated details of the process and history. The creation of glass beads, pendants, and miniatures using glass rods over a torch is presented in the Flamework Studio. The Pottery Studio offers visitors the chance to see local clay turned into functional art forms through ceramic wheel throwing and handbuilding methods and displays different glazing and firing processes.
Admission ticket prices are $12 Adults, $11 Seniors, $7 Students, with children five and under free of charge. Advanced timed-ticketing purchases and visitor guidelines are online at wheatonarts.org/tickets. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5 upon entry and while inside all buildings. WheatonArts asks that visitors wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible, and hand sanitizing stations are located inside each building.
Starting April 2, WheatonArts is open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Open July 4. At this time, the GateHouse Cafe is closed. However, the General Store offers light refreshments for purchase, and visitors are welcome to bring outside food to picnic on the grounds. For more information about WheatonArts, call 1-800-998-4552 or 856-825-6800, or visit online at wheatonarts.org.
WheatonArts strives to ensure the accessibility of its exhibitions, events, and programs to all persons with disabilities. Please provide two weeks’ notice of additional needs. Patrons with hearing and speech disabilities may contact WheatonArts through the New Jersey Relay Service (TRS) 800-852-7899 or by dialing 711.
Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the New Jersey Cultural Trust. WheatonArts receives general operating support from the New Jersey Historical Commission, Division of Cultural Affairs in the New Jersey Department of State, and is supported in part by the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.