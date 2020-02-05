EVESHAM >> Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice will once again hold its Delightful Dining Raffle for a chance at winning a package of gift certificates valued at $1,200. Each ticket costs $10 and two winners will receive 12 gift certificates – valued at $100 each – to some of the area’s best restaurants including: Aldo Lamberti’s Family of Restaurants, Bonefish Grill, BRIO Tuscan Grille, The Capital Grille, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Grand Lux Café, Harvest Seasonal Grille & Wine Bar, Joe Italiano’s Maplewood, Maggiano’s Little Italy, P.F. Chang’s, The Prime Rib, and Redstone American Grill.
The two winners of the 2020 Delightful Dining raffle will be announced at the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice Ruby Gala, sponsored by Holman Enterprises and celebrating Samaritan’s 40th anniversary year, on Feb. 8 at The Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill. The gala will feature delicious food, live music by Masquerade, dancing and an online auction with a variety of fabulous prizes, emceed by Kathy Orr, Weather Anchor, FOX 29 News.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice’s patients and their families. Individual tickets for the gala are $225 each. Samaritan extends a special event rate of $125 each to all service members, Veterans and/or young professionals age 35 and under.
To purchase Delightful Dining or gala tickets and for additional details, visit www.SamaritanNJ.org/gala or contact Julie Weitzman at 856-552-3239 or jweitzman@samaritanNJ.org.