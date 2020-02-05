Members of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice’s Gala Committee proudly display their 2020 Delightful Dining raffle tickets for a chance at $1,200 in gift certificates to some of the area’s best restaurants, all to support Samaritan patients and their families. Winners of the 2020 Delightful will be announced at Samaritan’s Ruby Gala on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pictured, from left to right – Back row: Johnathan Culbreath of Audubon; Theresa Savage of Philadelphia; Kathy Dugan of Moorestown, Theme Chair; Anita Bremer of Burlington; Barb Adoff of Cherry Hill; Tricia Falcone of Philadelphia; Cheryl Young of Magnolia and Mary Depew of Moorestown; Front row – Jamie Bratton of Moorestown; Fran Herr of Marlton; Ellen Zinn of Cherry Hill; Linda Delamer of Mount Laurel, Auction Chair; Bridget Scenna of Marlton, Delightful Dining Chair; Lindsey Watson McCarthy of Haddonfield, Gala Committee Chair; and Marché and Philip Heath of Hainesport (Philip Health serves as Board Chair of Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice).