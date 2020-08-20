EVESHAM >> Evesham Republicans recently announced a change of candidates to run for Township Council this year.
With the announcement of the pending withdrawal of former candidate Mark Mancuso, Evesham Republicans have chosen Jason Inglessis as his replacement on the ballot.
Jason Inglessis, 40, manages operations for his family research supply company. He has lived in Evesham with his wife and two sons since 2008. Inglessis has served as treasurer for Evesham Republican campaigns and has coached in many of the local sports. He earned an associate degree from Valley Forge Military Academy & College, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel.
“Jason is a great candidate for Evesham Township Council,” said Evesham Republican Municipal Chair Michael Troso. “His educational background and experience in a complex, multi-national business environment will bring a new perspective to our Council.”