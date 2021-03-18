FLORENCE >> The New Jersey Department of Transportation has created a virtual presentation detailing planned improvements to the intersection of Route 130 and Florence-Columbus Road, and the Burlington County Board of Commissioners is encouraging residents to review it and provide feedback on the proposal.
The DOT-led project involves the reconstruction of the intersection and the addition of a new connector roadway and traffic signal to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion. The intersection is a notoriously bad spot for truck traffic going to and from area warehouses and Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike’s Exit 6A interchange, and traffic through the area is expected to continue to grow.
The Board of Commissioners has endorsed the project as critical for the safety and well-being of residents and motorists and has worked with New Jersey Sen. Troy Singleton and Florence municipal leaders to advocate for its advancement.
“New Jersey has received many benefits from the rise of e-commerce and warehouse distribution in our county, such as the new jobs and an expanded property tax base that warehouses create, but there are some downsides too, notably traffic headaches on roads and at intersections that weren’t designed for such heavy use,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “This intersection improvement will help address some of that traffic and will improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. We want to thank DOT for putting this presentation together and Senator Troy Singleton for his help in pushing for this critical project.”
Sen. Singleton said he was encouraged by DOT’s latest step to advance the project.
“These planned improvements are vital for the safety and wellbeing of those of us who travel the corridor, and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure it is advanced by the Department of Transportation as expeditiously as possible,” the senator said. “This presentation lays out exactly what is being proposed and offers the opportunity to provide feedback. I encourage all the residents impacted by the current traffic conditions to take advantage of this opportunity.”
The virtual presentation, known as a Public Information Center, is required for transportation projects to advance from the concept and design phase to construction. It is available for viewing until March 31 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7X727BT.
Residents can also comment on the proposal and concept plan through the Public Information Center portal.
An average of about 12,000 vehicles travel on Florence-Columbus Road through the intersection daily. Between 2014 to 2016, a total of 57 accidents occurred at the intersection, including two fatalities.
Among the planned improvements are widening Route 130 to accommodate dedicated right turn lanes at the intersection, redesigning the existing Route 130 South jughandle and the development of a new connector roadway connecting Delaware Avenue with Route 130 and construction of a roundabout south of Florence-Columbus Road at the intersection of Birch Hollow Drive.
The project will also have upgraded bicycle and pedestrian accessibility in compliance with the DOT’s Complete Streets requirements.
The Public Information Center marks a significant step in the project timeline that allows the project to advance to the preliminary and final design phases.
Construction on the project is anticipated to begin in 2024 and conclude in 2025, according to the DOT timeline.
In addition to the Florence-Columbus Road intersection improvement, the County has advocated for the advancement of another infrastructure upgrade at Route 130 and Cedar Lane to relieve congestion and provide a safer and more efficient flow of traffic from area warehouses and industrial businesses.
The County has also taken control of Dulty’s Lane from Burlington Township to better accommodate increases in truck traffic.
“These improvements are critical to both safety and the quality of life in the county and we remain dedicated to ensuring that they come to fruition,” said Hopson.