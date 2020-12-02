VOORHEES >> Although the season was book-ended by a pair of lopsided losses to one of the top programs in the country, the Shawnee High School field hockey team still had a memorable 2020 season.
Shawnee coach Renee Toliver chooses to look at the silver lining.
“Obviously there is a game plan that goes into playing a team such as Eastern,” said Toliver. “Unfortunately, we lost a captain/defender and our goalie due to close contact with a COVID positive person. That definitely did not help our team. The score was 9-0 and the first game was 11-0, I see that as progress when missing two huge contributors of our defense.”
Two losses by a combined score of 20-0 – hard to find the positives in such a scenario, but Toliver manages to do just that.
“This season was different on so many levels and the angst of never knowing what might happen on any given day can be a huge factor. I am so proud of this team and the growth we made and the demands for excellence that they put on themselves. You can’t really just focus on one game. We lost, ok, but look at how far we came. That’s what we as coaches try to focus on. No one wants to lose but with every loss there is a lesson.”
Shawnee’s latest setback to Eastern came in the NJSIAA South West D (Group 4) Championship Nov. 21 in Voorhees.
Senior Ryleigh Heck scored five times in a 9-0 victory - giving her an incomprehensible 76 goals on the season and 198 for her career.
Senior goalie Paige Santos notched two saves for her 13th shutout in 14 games this fall. Seneca scored the only two goals the Vikings allowed this season in a 4-2 loss Oct. 15 in Tabernacle.
“Finishing our season undefeated (14-0) scoring 140 goals with 101 assists and only two goals against shows the determination and drive of this team,” said Eastern first-year head coach Alex Marshall, who has been with the program for six years. “Despite playing a much different schedule from normal years with no out-of-state play or games outside of the South Jersey region due to COVID restrictions the team continued to hold high expectations for themselves each time they stepped on the field.”
Although she said it was too early to know what the lesson was learned for her team in suffering a lopsided loss in the finals, Toliver did offer this:
“What I can say is that this is the first Shawnee team in a very long time that genuinely wanted to improve and be the best version of themselves. They were honest with each other and pushed each other to get better. They played for each other, not for themselves. That means more to me than wins and losses. We had some amazing games and amazing moments that can’t be overshadow by the last game. I can only hope that the underclassmen valued this group of seniors and will try to emulate what they brought to this program.”
Even without two key contributors to the defense, Toliver admitted her team did not play its best in its rematch with Eastern.
We did not play a great game and there were many factors that went into that, but I am not going to dwell on that,” said Toliver, who has a career record of 220-65-7 in 14 seasons as coach. “The only thing that I can ask as a coach is for my players to give everything they have and to leave it all on the field. If they did that, then I can’t be disappointed.”
Junior goalie Sophia Bartasius made 10 saves, giving her 59 on the season.
Senior forwards Gianna Marmo and Chrissy Solomen accounted for nearly have Shawnee’s 59-goal offense with a combined 23 goals and 11 assists between them.
Shawnee, winner of 11 state titles and 20 sectional crowns in its history, had a five-game win streak snapped with the loss to Eastern in the finals. Two of the Renegades’ three losses were to the Vikings with the other coming at Moorestown, 3-2, on Oct. 23.
Shawnee Field Hockey
Staff: Renee Toliver, head coach; Assistants: Aubrey Reese, Melissa Dietz, Melissa Marshall, Megan Hahn.
Record: 10-3-1
Game-by-Game Results: Oct. 2, at Eastern, L 11-0; Oct. 5, at Cherry Hill East, W 9-0; Oct. 7, Seneca, W 2-1; Oct. 13, Lenape, W 3-1; Oct. 15, at Cherry Hill West, T 1-1; Oct. 19, at Paul VI, W; Oct. 21, at Cherokee, W 3-1; Oct. 23, at Moorestown, L 3-2; Oct. 27, at Winslow Township, W 12-0; Oct. 28, Burlington Township, W 6-1; Nov. 2, Bishop Eustace, W 4-2; Nov. 16, Lenape, W 1-0 (NJSIAA South West D Quarterfinals); Nov. 18, Washington Township, W 5-2 (NJSIAA South West D Semifinals); Nov. 21, at Eastern, L 9-0 (NJSIAA South West D Championship).
Player Statistics (Goals, Assists): Gianna Marmo, senior forward (12, 5); Chrissy Solomen, senior forward (11, 6); Amanda Frank, senior forward/midfielder (5, 5); Tori DiGennaro, senior forward/midfielder (4, 1); Emily Cavicchio, sophomore forward (4, 0); Skylar Santucci, junior forward/midfielder (3, 5); Ava Bartasius, senior defender (1, 0); Maggie Bowman, junior forward (1-0); Hannah Doyle, junior forward (1, 0); Katie Fricke, senior goalie (1, 0); Kayla Gray, sophomore forward (1, 0); Marguerite Schaefer, junior defender (1, 0); Melanie Craig, junior midfielder (0, 1); Anna Larzelere, junior forward (0, 1); Brielle Pennente-Fantauzzi, senior forward (0, 1); Bria Williams, junior defender (0, 1).
Goalie Statistics: Katie Fricke, senior, 66 saves; Sophia Bartasius, junior, 59 saves.