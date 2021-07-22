PENNSAUKEN >> Due in part to a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) COVID-19 Response Fund, Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer Counties was able to help families of essential workers in need of assistance and relief.
Together they assisted five families in fulfilling mortgage obligations, thereby avoiding potential displacement when the moratorium on evictions was lifted. Along with mortgage assistance, Habitat for Humanity was able to use the funding to help build permanent homes, which in turn transforms lives and strengthens communities.
“We believe that every New Jersey resident should have access to a healthy, stable home,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “Through our partnership with Habitat for Humanity, we are proud to help provide access to economic opportunity and resiliency that comes with homeownership. As we emerge from the pandemic, Habitat’s work is vital to ensure that the most vulnerable families impacted will have the support they need to thrive.”
“Easing of health restrictions means volunteer opportunities are growing, and all hearts, hands, and hammers available are needed,” said Annie Fox, Director of Resource Development. “I am encouraged by the strength and resilience of this community. Despite the challenging circumstances, we have broadened our scope to include Atlantic County, built three homes in Springfield, and have seen multiple home dedications. We are impacting more and more people every day as we grow our volunteer base.”
The South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund was launched in March of 2020. It is currently the only private campaign focused solely on the eight-county Southern New Jersey region. It was established to provide flexible grant dollars to nonprofits helping South Jersey neighbors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The needs of local nonprofit organizations remain significant as we bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on how individuals or organizations can make a donation, funding priorities, and how to apply for a grant, please visit southjerseyresponsefund.org.
About Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer Counties (Habitat BMC)
Habitat BMC is an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which operates through independent, local affiliates to ensure that all functions of the organization have maximum relevance and impact on individual communities. In the fall of 2020, the Burlington and Mercer Counties affiliate merged with the Atlantic County affiliate to make a greater impact on affordable housing options in New Jersey. Habitat BMC serves families in need in Atlantic, Burlington, Mercer and portions of Middlesex counties, and manages ReStore locations in Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton and Maple Shade. Since its inception, the affiliates have collectively built 276 and repaired 196 homes for low and moderate-income families, serving over 1.1 million residents from the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore. To learn more about Habitat BMC, visit http://www.hfhbmc.org.
About the Community Foundation of South Jersey
The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) envisions an eight-county region thriving, where all neighbors aspire, succeed, participate, and give. The vision is realized as CFSJ inspires generosity, manages and deploys permanent charitable assets, and exercises collaborative leadership to create a more equitable region. CFSJ works with South Jersey philanthropists, local nonprofits, and neighbors to build capital, contribute assets, and create permanent endowments for impact in perpetuity. By aligning donor interests and using the investment earnings on each of its endowed funds, CFSJ makes grants and builds leadership within the community to create thriving, equitable, and livable communities for all. Currently, CFSJ manages assets of more than $23 million. CFSJ has issued in excess of $9 million in nonprofit grants and scholarships. Learn more about CFSJ at www.CommunityFoundationSJ.org.