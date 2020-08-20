EVESHAM >> Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP has announced that partner Megan Knowlton Balne has been selected to receive the NJBIZ Forty Under 40 Award. The award recognizes New Jersey business leaders, under the age of 40, who share a commitment to business, growth, professional excellence and their community.
According to NJBIZ, “This year’s class of honorees, representing a diverse range of industries – from health care to the commercial real estate and nonprofit worlds, and even to sports – were chosen by an independent panel of judges following an open nomination process.”
“Megan is extremely hard-working, meticulous and treasured by her clients and colleagues for many reasons but possibly most of all - her incredible, ever-present positive spirit and enthusiastic ‘can-do’ attitude,” says firm Managing Partner, Ben Levin.
Knowlton Balne’s prior recognitions include being named a New Leader of the Bar by the New Jersey Law Journal, and in 2019, Knowlton Balne received the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Professional Achievement Award, an award given to one young attorney in the state who has achieved significant professional accomplishments.
In 2019, Knowlton Balne was elected to the partnership of Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP and has been responsible for building the firm’s employment litigation and counseling practice.
Her commitment to the larger community through non-profit service runs deep. Knowlton Balne completed the United Way Non-Profit Young Leaders Program and presently serves on the Board of Maternity Care Coalition, a non-profit organization devoted to serving families in need with children ages 0-3 in Philadelphia and the surrounding region. In addition, Megan was appointed to the Board of The South Jersey Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBOSJ).
Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP is a multi-practice firm established in 2009. Practice areas include business law, real estate, litigation, employment and succession planning, trusts and estates.