EDISON >> One of the state’s most meaningful and well-attended annual fund-raising events will be held online this year. Junior Achievement of New Jersey (JANJ) will host its annual New Jersey Business Hall of Fame Centennial Celebration, “100 Years of Growing Mighty Trees,” on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event will honor the 63 past New Jersey Laureate Legacies, highlight JA High School Heroes and celebrate the organization’s 100-year anniversary.
“Although we will miss not being together in person this year, we are looking forward to highlighting our Laureate Legacies and High School Heroes and celebrating our accomplishments,” said Catherine Milone, President of JANJ. “In many respects, an online gala offers us an opportunity to tell our story and engage many more people in a new way.”
JA High School Heroes are trained to teach JA’s career readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment curriculum to elementary school-aged children within their local communities. Many Heroes also participate in other JA programs to further gain soft skills necessary for workplace success including presentation, leadership, collaboration, time management and much more.
“Roughly 3,000 High School Heroes teach 30,000 elementary school children in a typical school year, making it one of our largest and fastest growing programs,” said Catherine Milone. “We are thankful for the opportunity to highlight these role models and we are confident we will honor them as Laureates in the future.”
Registration for the NJ Business Hall of Fame Centennial Celebration is free. As a no cost educational solution provider in NJ, donations are welcomed. Sponsorship opportunities are available to empower JA students throughout the year. Event proceeds will inspire and prepare youth today to be New Jersey’s workforce leaders of tomorrow.
To register or to sponsor, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/njb202/ or contact Krysti Peitz at krystin.peitz@ja.org.