Monica Thomas wanted to do her part in the fight against COVID-19. She started a fundraiser for health and hygiene products for families affected by COVID-19 last month. The response has been tremendous.
Within the first week of her campaign, Thomas, 16, of Sicklerville partnered with Christian Meditation Center, a nonprofit organization, and received more than $1.000 in donations from individuals as well as small businesses. She also gained volunteer support from the LEO club at her high school, set up a donation bin at several doctor’s offices and applied for more support from several large corporations.
Thomas has also collected a host of donations including hand sanitizer, facial masks, cleaning products, dental and feminine hygiene products, soap, lotion, etc. These donations will go to local shelters, churches and the Salvation Army.
“Although I am only 16 years old, I am still trying to make an impact on the COVID-19 pandemic. You can make a difference at any age. As an aspiring Physician, I plan to be a significant force in the medical community by advocating for health in socioeconomically disadvantaged and underserved populations including the homeless and those affected by poverty;”. said Monica Thomas.
People of color are two times more likely to lose their jobs and have economic hardship during the pandemic. This leaves many families with little to no money to pay for hygiene and cleaning products to keep them safe during the pandemic. These donations will reach all ethnicities and provide support to families struggling during these harsh times.
This fundraiser is through March 1. If you would like to donate, visit www.ChristianMeditationCenter.org/give.