EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School Russian language students participated in the virtual Delaware Valley Olympiada, hosted by Temple University, March 23.
The Olympiada of Spoken Russian is an annual competition for high school students held throughout the United States from February through May.
The competition consisted of categories from Russian history and culture; poetry recitation; and conversations related to family, school and sports.
Cherokee had 10 students receive gold medals, eight earn silver medals and one student was awarded a bronze medal.
The winners (with contest level) are as follows: junior Evan Aronow, gold medal, Intermediate; junior Emily Asnina, gold, Advanced Level 3; freshman Andrew Casey, gold, Beginner; freshman Lucas Lapinski, gold, Beginner; junior Alan Rozenblit, gold, Advanced Level 4/Heritage; sophomore Alisa Shapiro, gold, Advanced Level 3/Heritage; senior Anton Smolyanyy, gold, Advanced Level 5/Heritage; senior Yana Smolyanaya, gold, Advanced Level 5/Heritage; freshman Christian Sproesser, gold, Beginner; senior Lily Thompson, gold, Beginner; senior Sarah Alberto, silver, Advanced Level 3; senior Andrew Fluck, silver, Advanced Level 4; junior Elizabeth Fourney, silver, Advanced Level 3; junior Alina Kondratenko, silver, Advanced Level 4/Heritage; junior Thomas Lapinski, silver, Advanced Level 3; sophomore Aldo Palillero, silver, Intermediate; freshman Yehuda Roseman, silver, Beginner; freshman Eryn Williams, silver, Beginner and junior Matthew Nordyk, bronze, Advanced Level 3.