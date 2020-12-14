GLASSBORO >> Acenda’s Chief Operating Officer, Melissa Fox, MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, has attained a fellow distinction from of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders. She is now privileged to bear the FACHE® credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow.
“It is definitely an honor to receive this fellowship from such a prestigious organization as the ACHE,” said Fox. “I am proud to stand alongside my colleagues in the health care field who have also earned this distinction and are dedicated and compassionate in the roles they serve.”
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE, added, “The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important. By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”
Fox has spent her entire career and adult life committed to changing systems and processes to positively impact the lives of people who need it the most. In her current role as Chief Operating Officer of Acenda, she oversees the operations and systems for over 100 programs throughout 13 counties in New Jersey and is dedicated to furthering integrated health models to meet the complex needs of individuals in the communities served.
Under Fox’s leadership, Acenda has received funding to launch innovative programming, including a residential program for pregnant women in recovery, an initiative which provides housing and support services for families at risk of homelessness, and a regional partnership grant to provide supports to children who may be at risk due to a caregiver or parent’s substance use disorder.