MOUNT LAUREL >> The Sisterhood of Adath Emanu-El will sponsor its annual Outdoor Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 6 at 205 Elbo Lane here.
There will be a wide variety of vendors, music, and snacks, and for an extra treat, Mister Softee will be available for purchase, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Shoppers, as well as, vendors are welcome. For more information, call 856-608-1200.
Tables will be safely spaced and masks will be required while attending the fair. All precautions will be taken to provide a safe environment.