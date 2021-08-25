Hundreds of Burlington County students will be better prepared for the start of the new school year thanks to a successful backpack and school supplies drive organized by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Senators Dawn Marie Addiego and Troy Singleton.
More than a thousand items were collected during the month long drive, including dozens of backpacks, calculators, binders, folders and hundreds of packages of pens, pencils, crayons, markers and other supplies.
The two senators joined with Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson and Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell to deliver several carloads of the items to the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington City and Oaks Integrated Care offices in Westampton for distribution.
“Burlington County is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family for a lot of reasons, and one of them is the amazing generosity and community spirit displayed by our residents,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “Their response to this drive was nothing short of overwhelmingly.”
“We asked our residents to donate new backpacks and supplies for children in need, and they stepped up and delivered in a very impactful way,” said Senator Singleton. “Because of their generosity and support, hundreds of children will be properly equipped for the start of school that otherwise might not have been.”
“Every child deserves to get the best possible education and every one of them should begin the year with supplies needed to help them learn and succeed,” said Senator Addiego. “Thanks to the kindness and generosity of our residents, we’re able to help make sure that’s happening in Burlington County.”
“Families have endured so much during the last year and many are still struggling to provide even the most basics of necessities,” added O’Connell. “This drive has helped to make sure families won’t have to stress over school supplies. I’m never surprised by our residents’ capacity to care, but I’m always appreciative of it, so a big thank you to all who donated.”
All the donated items will be distributed to the children and families served by Oaks Integrated Care and Tabernacle Baptist Church Mission Ministry. Families in-need are invited to come to the church ministry’s Back to School Day on Aug. 28 at the William Allen School on Mitchell Avenue in Burlington City. Supplies will be distributed there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The two senators also partnered with the County Commissioners for a supply drive this spring that collected new clothing, diapers, snack foods, toiletries and other goods for Catholic Charities Providence House domestic violence shelter.