WESTAMPTON >> A spring donation drive organized by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Senators Dawn Marie Addiego and Troy Singleton for Catholic Charities Providence House Domestic Violence Services was declared a huge success with more than 1,000 items collected for the nonprofit’s shelter and support programs.
The two senators joined Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson and Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell at the organization’s donation center in Westampton June 7 to deliver the donations, which included new clothing, diapers, snack foods, toiletries and paper products collected at the senators’ legislative offices and at the Burlington County Administration Building and County Library branches.
The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department also contributed additional items donated to the department’s Community Services Unit for distribution to families in need.
“We started this donation drive because we wanted to give our residents a way to help the victims of domestic violence and the response was absolutely overwhelming,” Hopson said. “Our residents stepped up in a major way and we intend to make this a new annual tradition.”
“The services provided by Providence House are incredibly important so it is gratifying to see Burlington County’s residents respond the way they did,” said Senator Singleton. “Individuals, families, businesses and groups from across our county contributed to make this drive a major success.”
“We asked our community members to come together and contribute a few items to support the victims of domestic violence, and they more than delivered,” added Senator Addiego. “It’s another example of the generosity and community spirit that makes Burlington County so special.”
Providence House provides comprehensive and confidential services to individuals experiencing or impacted by domestic violence. The organization’s services include a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, individual group counseling, advocacy, referrals and programs for children who witness abuse.
Providence House services are available 24/7 by calling the hotline at 1-877-871-7551.