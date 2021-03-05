MOUNT HOLLY >> Burlington County senior citizens can find information about the many services and programs available to assist them by accessing the latest Directory of Services for Aging and Disability Services.
The 120-page directory is published annually by the Burlington County Office on Aging and provides a comprehensive rundown of services and programs for Burlington County seniors, disabled residents and their caregivers.
This year’s directory was posted online and can be accessed at www.co.burlington.nj.us/434/Aging. The directory can also be found at Burlington County Library System branches and at area senior centers or by contacting the Burlington County Office of Aging at 609-265-5069.
“From transportation to a doctor’s office or grocery store to Meals on Wheels and legal advice, there are numerous services and programs dedicated to helping seniors,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “This directory provides a complete list. It’s a tremendous resource, so I would urge all our seniors or their caregivers to access it either online or by requesting a hard copy.”
Transportation
Burlington County residents 60 or older and those with certified disabilities are eligible for transportation via SEN-HAN Transit, which has served as the County’s paratransit services provider since 2012.
Among the services are non-emergency medical transportation and personal business rides for eligible seniors. This can be used for COVID-19 vaccine appointments throughout Burlington County and up to five miles beyond, based on availability. To make a reservation, call 877-603-5111 or 856-456-3344.
SEN-HAN also provides weekly trips to shopping destinations for seniors in 38 municipalities without their own senior transportation service. Reservations can be made by calling 856-255-5348. More information on specific towns and destinations served is available by calling 877-603-5111.
Meals on Wheels
Among the services listed is Burlington County’s Meals on Wheels program, which provides a well-balanced, catered meal to eligible seniors 60 and older.
Last year, the program distributed more than 143,000 meals to eligible seniors or about 12,000 a month. The program also distributed more than 10,000 weekend and emergency meals to seniors in need of the additional support.
“The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but especially our seniors who are the most vulnerable to the virus,” said Hopson, who serves as the Board’s liaison to the Department of Human Services and its Office on Aging. “Our Meals on Wheels program makes sure those who are homebound can still get a nutritious, cooked-meal regularly and our drivers safely interact with the seniors they serve. That brief interaction can be incredibly helpful to those who have felt isolated inside their homes.”
Other programs detailed in the directory include free residential security inspections, money management and tax prep assistance, and transportation to medical appointments and shopping destinations.
Security checks
The free home security inspections are performed by the Sheriff’s Senior Services Unit and are available to seniors and residents with disabilities. Technicians from the unit will perform a free security review and make recommendations to the homeowner about how to improve security and safety.
As part of the service, the unit will also install items such as door and window locks, reflective house numbers, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and emergency flashlights at no cost to the resident.
To make an appointment, seniors should call 609-265-5796.
Money management
The money management services are offered by Rowan College at Burlington County’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Volunteers provide guidance and nonintrusive bill paying, budgeting and financial recordkeeping assistance for seniors who desire it.
The program is being run in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. For information, visit www.rcbc.edu/rsvp/money-management or call 609-894-9311, ext. 1487.
Education and recreation
The college also offers residents 50 and up the opportunity to participate in a number of education courses and recreation classes through its LIFE (Learning is for Everyone) program. Classes are led by volunteers and provide a great way for seniors to stay and engaged and continue their journey of lifelong learning.
For more information, go to www.rcbc.edu/life or call 856-222-9311, ext. 1499.
“These are just a few of the many services offered to seniors in our county to help them remain independent and active,” Hopson said. “Many of our residents do not know about or realize that they can utilize the numerous services Burlington County provides, which is why this guide is so important.”