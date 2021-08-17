WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Commissioners continue to battle against food insecurity and will host another food distribution event this week to provide support for families still struggling from the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week’s food distribution event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Burlington County Institute of Technology’s Westampton Campus, located off Woodlane Road.
During the event, Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible to receive free groceries, meals and produce on a first come first served basis while supplies last.
The event marks the second monthly food distribution the County has hosted with the Food Bank of South Jersey on a weekday evening rather than a weekend.
During the last evening event in June, the County distributed food to more than 300 households.
“Food insecurity often remained hidden before COVID-19, but the pandemic has brought to light just how deep and widespread a problem hunger really is,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “While our economy has greatly improved since last year, we know the pandemic is not yet over and many families continue to earn less or struggle financially and require assistance, so our County continues to partner with the Food Bank of South Jersey to provide those in need with some basic necessities.”
In addition to distributing groceries, Hopson announced the County Health Department will also hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on site to provide free shots of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those who are still unvaccinated.
To date, more than 255,000 Burlington County residents have been fully vaccinated, amounting to about 65% of the county’s population of persons 12 and older who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 39,000 county residents have become infected with the virus since the pandemic’s start, including more than 900 since Aug. 1.
“The Delta variant is fueling another surge in COVID-19 cases both here in Burlington County and across the nation. The best defense is the vaccine, so we’re making it available in as many locations as possible and we’re urging anyone still unvaccinated to get the shot,” Hopson said. “Since the pandemic’s start, our County has made it our top priority to safeguard our residents as much as possible and get them all the help we can muster. We created a COVID-19 testing program and distributed protective equipment when those were in short-supply. Now we’re making vaccine accessible throughout the county, and we’re continuing to give out groceries and meals to households in need. We won’t stop until the virus is eradicated and all Burlington County families have recovered.”