MOUNT LAUREL >> The Burlington County Commissioners have launched a new online tool to help local businesses start, grow and thrive.
Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson unveiled the new Burlington County Business Portal while delivering the keynote presentation at the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey’s Regional Economic Perspective Breakfast. She described the new online site as a “single-location resource” for information critical to both large and small businesses, longtime established ones and new enterprises.
“Burlington County is open for business and we want to make sure all our county’s businesses have the information they need to succeed,” said Hopson, who serves as the Commissioners’ liaison for Economic Development.
The portal is located on the Burlington County website under the “Business Resources” tab at https://co.burlington.nj.us/1226/Business-Resourcesand and provides useful information and links on subjects such as Starting a New Business, Financing, Permits, Licensing and Inspections and Business promotions.
The portal also has links to the Burlington County Clerk’s Office for records and deeds and the Burlington County Economic Development and Regional Planning Department, which administers the County’s loan programs, and the Workforce Development Institute at Rowan College at Burlington County.
Links to COVID-19 resources for businesses are also available through the Portal.
“Small businesses are part of the foundation of our county and our County government is committed to helping all of our businesses recover and grow,” Hopson said. “Whether you’re a longtime established business in Burlington County, a new one, or someone mulling the ideas of launching a business here – our County is behind you.”
In addition to announcing the Business Portal, Hopson spoke at length about Burlington County’s COVID-19 response and other actions the County has taken to assist businesses during the ongoing health crisis, including new Workforce Development programs designed to match unemployed or underemployed residents with open jobs and available job training programs.
The County also has funds remaining in its Health Emergency Loan Program, which offers zero-interest loans up to $50,000 to businesses impacted by COVID-19 and the economic fallout the pandemic caused. More information on the loans is available at http://www.bcbridges.org/COVID19-resources/
Burlington County has aggressively sought to promote and spotlight local businesses and the importance of residents shopping and dining locally through social media pages and events like Restaurant Week, which featured more than 45 county restaurants and eateries. Participating restaurants saw new patrons and an increase in visitors to their establishments.
“Restaurant Week was a huge success for us,” said Christine Wendland, owner and executive chef at the HoopHouse in Bordentown. “We had a ton of out-of-towners come in who had seen the advertisements and had full table service all week … It was really great and I’m looking forward to next year.”