WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Health Department continues to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to residents where they live and work and is seeking to partner with local businesses to hold vaccine clinics for their employees.
“We’re creating pop-up clinics to bring vaccines closer to the people who still need them,” said Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department. “Vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against all variants of COVID-19, including the Delta variant that is now rapidly spreading among the unvaccinated. We want to give businesses the opportunity to make it convenient for their employees to get vaccinated while at work. Doing so can help ensure their locations remain safe for customers and staff and prevent outbreaks and the possible return of COVID-19 restrictions.”
The Health Department will provide the vaccine, staff and supplies for on-site vaccine clinics. There is no fee for participation, but businesses must be located in Burlington County and provide adequate space, tables and chairs.
Interested businesses should call 609-265-5290 for more information or to schedule a workplace clinic.
The offer to businesses is part of the County’s push to vaccinate as many eligible persons as possible this summer to try to stave off a resurgence of the virus that is believed to be fueled by the Delta variant of COVID-19. The variant, which was first reported in India, is rapidly spreading among unvaccinated populations and is now the predominant strain in New Jersey and across the nation.
Already this month, Burlington County has had 472 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or about 17 new cases a day.
In addition to partnering with businesses, the Health Department is also partnering with several school districts to create school-based vaccine clinics where any students 12 and up or adults can receive Pfizer vaccine. A schedule of those pop-up clinics is available at http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1654.
The County also continues to offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults four days a week at rotating clinics in Westampton, Palmyra, Edgewater Park and Bordentown. Those clinics run on the following schedule:
• Mondays, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Drive, Westampton (drive-thru clinic);
• Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center, 30 West Broad, Palmyra;
• Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park;
• Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Drive, Bordentown.
No ID is required. Appointments for county-run clinics can be made by online using the online registry at https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/vaccine or by calling 1-855-568-0545. Walk-ins without appointments are also welcome.
More than 249,000 Burlington County residents are now fully vaccinated, amounting to more than 63 percent of the county’s eligible population. However, county officials want to make sure all eligible residents are protected.
“We’ve had a lot of success, but the job isn’t finished until every eligible resident has the strong protection that vaccines provide. We’re currently partnering with multiple school districts to hold clinics so that students can get vaccinated in time for the start of the new academic year, and we’re offering the same to businesses interested in ensuring their employees have easy access to vaccinations,” said Burlington County Commissioner Dan O’Connell. “We’ve come so far during the last 16 months since the pandemic began and we don’t want to take a step backward and endure more hardship and loss. We need everyone’s help. The best way to beat this virus is for every eligible resident to get vaccinated.”