VOORHEES >> The Animal Welfare Association is once again reminding the public of the importance of having pets micro chipped – this after recently reuniting a Mount Laurel family with their cat who went missing two years ago.
Where has Alexander been? Two years ago “he slipped out the screen door and was gone” said owner Lila Wynne of Mount Laurel. “We looked for him and would check every time we came across an orange cat, but it was never him.” Driving around looking for him didn’t work, posters didn’t bring him home. She checked with area shelter and rescues. Wynne didn’t know if Alexander was even alive, she hoped in her heart he found his way into a new person’s home.
On March 9, a local resident brought an orange cat into the Burlington County Animal Shelter and there the “friends of group” began caring for him. The cat was scared and apprehensive around people yet after a few days he opened up and started to enjoy the attention and allowing the team to scan him for a microchip. A microchip is a computer chip about the size of a grain of rice, programmed with an identification number uni que to each pet. It is non-toxic, non-allergenic, and will last the life of your pet with no maintenance required.
Just imagine Lila’s surprise when the phone rang on March 24 and she was told that Alexander was safe in a shelter and that team scanned him for a microchip. While Wynne hadn’t registered the microchip in her name it was traceable to the Animal Welfare Association (AWA) in Voorhees. Alexander was micro chipped by AWA at their public Pet Clinic and had a record of Alexander’s visit and his owner’s contact information. Thankfully, the owner’s phone number was still accurate.
A microchip greatly increases the likelihood of being reunited with a lost pet – an AVMA study shows owner return rates for cats with microchips is 38 percent versus 1.8 percent for cats without the chip. AWA recommends pet owners to ensure their animal is micro chipped and keep contact information up to date.
Two calls, Alexander’s owner is on his way to bring him home. He’ll be carefully watched from now on. “We are curious where he has been for two years and how he ended up two miles away,” says AWA Executive Director, Maya Richmond, “and we all hope Alexander accepts the comforts of inside life, and is given lots of snuggles and treats.“
National Pet ID week is April 17-23. Animal Welfare Association offers low-cost microchips at their Pet Clinic on Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 8 to 11:30 a.m. during AWA’s Vaccine Clinics. Microchip checks are done during Pet Clinic Hours Monday through Friday noon to 5 p.m.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit www.awanj.org.