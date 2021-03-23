MEDFORD >> St. Mary of the Lakes Knights of Columbus Council 6520 will host its 14th annual charity golf tournament on Monday, June 14 at Medford Lakes Country Club. Net proceeds benefit Medford’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Family Promise of Burlington County, and 1st Way of Burlington County.
Tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals to help these three organizations to continue to provide critical services like food, shelter, clothing, financial assistance, and counseling to the needy in the area.
Council 6520 invites local business owners and men and women golfers to “chip in for charity” to support these vital organizations that treat every man, woman, and child with respect, dignity, and kindness. Nonprofits face a threefold challenge: costs have increased, needs are up, and fundraising opportunities have been hampered.
Golf registration is $165 ($175 after April 15) and includes greens fee, golf cart, lunch, beverages and snacks on the course, cocktail hour with hor d’oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. The tournament is a scramble format for 144 golfers and begins with a shotgun start at 12:00 p.m. Dinner-only tickets are also available for $45. Awards, gift baskets, and multiple raffles offer opportunities to win great prizes.
For questions about sponsorships or registering for golf, contact Don Bouchard at bouchdm@aol.com. Council 6520 is also accepting sponsorships and donations online at www.medfordknights.org/golf.
The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. Dedicated to the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism, the Knights provide members and their families with volunteer opportunities for service to people of all backgrounds. In 2020, the order gave over $185 million directly to charity; part of the $15 billion given to charity over the past 10 years. Members also performed over 75 million man-hours of voluntary service (a $2 billon value).
The St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic lay organization that allows women and men to join together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service to those who are needy and suffering. During the last fiscal year, the Medford Conference helped more than 29,400 men, women, and children with spiritual assistance and food, clothing, and financial help for rent and mortgage, auto insurance, utilities, health care, and other expenses valued at about $385,000. Outreach included 1,521 telephone calls, 662 food deliveries, and 66 home visits.
Family Promise of Burlington County is a non-profit interfaith organization committed to a united outreach by the religious community in Burlington County providing shelter, meals and assistance to homeless families. The program provides help, hope and a safe haven for guests while they seek affordable housing. Since 1997 Family Promise has hosted about 440 families totaling more than 1,500 individuals, including about 1,000 children. In 2020, Family Promise provided 1,754 total nights of shelter.
1st Way of Burlington County helps any woman or girl with an unplanned pregnancy find medical, legal, or psychological help as well as shelter, education, or adoption guidance. 1st Way believes in the sanctity of life, all life – the life of the mother as well as the life of the baby. 1st Way provides free resources which support life affirming choices. This is accomplished through a loving, non-judgement approach with peer counseling, education, and practical services. Over the past year, 1st Way has served over 2,700 families. The organization has distributed 150,000 diapers/pull ups; 2,400 boxes of wipes; 4,500 bottles of lotion, baby wash, and shampoo; 9,000 jars of baby food; 2,800 cans of formula; 230 large baby items such as playpens and thousands of article of clothing.