EVESHAM >> The Cherokee High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter, advised by teacher Shellie Hughes, had a successful year with 35 out of 56 members qualifying for the South Jersey regional event to represent Cherokee in the state competition in March.
Cherokee junior Siddharth Parikh placed second in the state in the Business Calculations competitive event. Siddharth will go on to represent New Jersey and Cherokee at the virtual National Leadership Conference (NLC) and competitive events to be held June 29–July 2.
“After being the FBLA Advisor at Cherokee for the last 20 years, I feel that FBLA is an essential program for business students and unifies nicely with an already diverse business curriculum at the Lenape Regional High School District. The organization and its challenging competitions allow students like Sid to demonstrate business knowledge at a high level. Sid met the challenge and excelled. I am so happy for him,” said Shellie Hughes.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., is the largest student business organization in the world. Each year, FBLA-PBL helps over 200,000 members prepare for careers in business.