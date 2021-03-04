EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School senior Makayla Bazzle has been selected as February’s “Senior Student Spotlight” winner by New Jersey Assemblyman Ryan Peters.
“Makayla is described as a strong student and an even stronger person by her school community," said Peters. "Although Makayla participates in various clubs in school, what was so impressive and heartwarming about her is how she answered the call for those in need during the pandemic. Makayla and her family started "Essential Eats," which raises money to feed frontline workers and support local businesses. Thank you for making the world a better place, Makayla.”
“Makayla is a wonderful person who actively seeks opportunities to improve her school and community,” said Cherokee counselor Matt McMullen. "After she graduates this year, Makayla is going to college to pursue a career as an art therapist. This career path suits her perfectly because it combines her love of art with her passion for helping others."