EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School senior Katrina Le has been selected a “Senior Student Spotlight” winner for the month of March by New Jersey Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield.
Stanfield writes, “Katrina shows dedication and discipline in the classroom where she excels academically in hopes of living out her dream of becoming an engineer. Katrina is No. 1, along with five other students, in her graduating class of 531 students. She is involved in various clubs such as the Renaissance program and SMAC (Students Against Cancer). With all of that going on, she still manages to find time to volunteer at the Vietnamese-American Cultural and Educational Center in Collingwood. Every Sunday, she, along with a few others help children learn basic Vietnamese. Katrina is a true leader and she will do great things. I can't wait to hear more about her accomplishments.”
“Katrina is an excellent student who is extremely mature, focused, and dedicated in her academics," said Cherokee guidance counselor Suzanne Connolly. "Her involvement in a variety of community and school fund-raising projects and events has helped Katrina embrace her cultural identity while serving to enhance her leadership skills. It has truly been a great pleasure and honor to work with Katrina.”