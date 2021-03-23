MOUNT HOLLY >> Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson will be joined by four standout women leaders for a virtual town hall next week on County government and the County’s COVID-19 response and economic development push.
The meeting kicks off Hopson’s Listening Tour series and will feature Director Hopson and County Administrator Eve Cullinan, Willingboro Mayor Tiffani Worthy, County Solicitor Ashley Buono and County Health Officer Holly Funkhouser.
“Responsive government means being accessible to our residents, which is why I started a Listening Tour of Burlington County when I first became a freeholder in 2019, and it’s why I’m continuing it now as Commissioner Director in 2021,” said Hopson. “March is Women’s History month so I invited some of our county’s strongest women leaders to join me for this month’s forum. I want our residents to be able to speak to me directly and share their ideas and concerns, but I also want them to see and hear from four of our state’s brightest and most dedicated public servants.”
The virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 30, from 6 PM to 7 PM via the County’s Webex portal.
To participate, via computer, smart phone or tablet, go to https://burlingtoncounty.webex.com/burlingtoncounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5890c7788b7f6b866c5eacdce3c47480
Members of the public may also join by phone by dialing 408-418-9388.
The event number for the meeting is 129 686 0406 and the password is “hello”.
The meeting will be loosely devoted to the topics of County government operations, COVID-19 response and economic development in Burlington County communities. Members of the public will be invited to participate and ask questions and share ideas.
“There’s a lot our County government does that I’m really proud of and want to share with our residents, but this will also be a time for me to listen to their ideas on additional steps the County can take to help those in need and make the county an even better place to live and work and raise a family,” said Hopson.